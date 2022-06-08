Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Size by Trends, Business Strategies, Developing Technologies and Forecast by 2029
Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market by Component, Business Strategies, Deployment Model, Emerging Trends, Applications, and Forecast by 2029SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Global Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.91 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 33.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Wireless network is expected to witness high growth in the network connectivity owing to the easy compatibility with other wireless controls and devices. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Increase in Smart Homes
The rise in demand of lighting controllers in smart homes acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of intelligent occupancy sensor market. Also, the prevalence of programmable sensor for HVAC system and wireless occupancy sensor has a positive impact on the market.
Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices
The increase in demand for energy-efficient devices accelerate the market growth. The implementation of favourable government regulations and policies associated with energy saving assist in the expansion of the market.
Demand for Passive Infrared
The increase in demand for passive infrared due to the low cost further influence the market. These sensors are used in wide range of applications, such as spectrometers, lighting, and gas and fire detection systems, among others.
Additionally, rapid industrialization, surge in investments and development of manufacturing sectors positively affect the intelligent occupancy sensor market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, incorporation of lighting controllers with in-built data connectivity technology and promotion of green building by governments extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. Also, developments in vision-based intelligent occupancy sensor for HVAC system will further assist in the expansion of the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
On the other hand, false triggering of a switch by sensors and inconsistency issues related to wireless network systems are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding benefits of occupancy sensors are projected to challenge the intelligent occupancy sensor market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This intelligent occupancy sensor market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on intelligent occupancy sensor market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market:
Legrand. (France)
Schneider Electric (France)
Eaton (Ireland)
Johnson Controls. (Ireland)
ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. (US)
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
Hubbell. (US)
Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US)
OSRAM GmbH. (Germany)
Siemens (Germany)
Enerlites, Inc. (US)
Pyrotech Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Hager Ltd (Germany)
Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US)
Global Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Segmentations:
Basis of Operation: Indoor Operation, Outdoor Operation
Basis of Coverage Area: Less than 89°, 90–179°, 180–360°
Basis of Building Type: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings
Basis of Network Connectivity: Wired Network, Wireless Network
Basis of Application: Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems, Security and Surveillance Systems, Others
Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the intelligent occupancy sensor market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Report
Part 03: Global Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Intelligent Occupancy Sensor Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
