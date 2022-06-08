Submit Release
WVDOT is hiring in the Northern Panhandle RIGHT NOW! Special hiring events scheduled!

"When we have this many vacancies spread out across several of our maintenance organizations, having a large hiring event such as this is often a great way to get many new employees hired at one time,” said District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, P.E. “It benefits those looking for employment in that we can usually get a quicker hire date than we otherwise would, and it likewise benefits the organizations by filling these vacancies at one time in a fairly quick manner."

The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Hancock County Headquarters at 1936 Veterans Blvd in New Cumberland to fill vacancies in Hancock and Brooke counties. The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 Equipment Operators and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators.

A second hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the District 6 Headquarters at 1 DOT Drive in Moundsville to fill vacancies in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 Equipment Operators, Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators, Transportation Worker 2 Mechanics, Transportation Worker 3 Mechanics and a Transportation Occupational Safety Specialist Trainee.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.

Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the DOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the DOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, more than 350 have been hired. Check the DOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.​

