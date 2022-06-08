Corpus Christi FC Takes Over First Place In USL League 2 Lone Star Division
Corpus Christi FC takes over first place atop the Lone Star Division in the USL League 2 after defeating the Round Rock Soccer Club on Tuesday night.
Corpus Christi FC has been in the process of making major changes in their program for 2022 and has attracted some of the games best talent across the spectrum.
— Corpus Christi FC
Corpus Christi FC currently holds a record of 4 wins, one loss, and a single tie in the division, giving the club a total of 13 total league points. Houston FC is only 3 points behind Corpus Christi with a record of 3-1-1 and 10 league points.
Corpus Christi FC has played with pure fire and determination in 2022 coming off of a complicated COVID-19 era. As a whole they have overcame adversity under the leadership of co-coaches Manny Iwabuchi and Ignacio "Nacho" Dicun. On the pitch the team is stacked full of talent. Deni Cresto and Ariel Cardozo are among some of the brightest. Cresto and Cardozo are teamed with players such as Ruben Perez Vertti Vela, who has professional playing experience in Mexico and the highly talented Adil Iggoute, both of whom are currently nursing injuries and were unavailable for the win of Tuesday. That means that top-ranked talent had to step up and seal the deal for Corpus Christi when they needed it the most. Step up they did.
In a match where Corpus Christi FC brought their attacking game, there were younger players such as Leo Velazco and goalkeeper Cuba Grant standing up, ready to lead the way. Forward Zedan Mutlu and veteran utility man Seth Korenek stepped up to the plate, as well to help lead Corpus Christi FC to victory and into first place within the division.
Corpus Christi and the Lone Star Division are often seen as overlooked within the USL League 2. In 2022 Corpus Christi FC is on a mission to change all of that. The club has revamped their social media presence by working with media arts consultants Route Three Productions for content creation and fan education. The results are paying off in more ways than one. The team is seeing greater interaction on their socials and more and more interest in the team as fans look to return to pre-pandemic norms.
Corpus Christi FC is working to prove that they are champions both on and off the pitch in 2022 and this move into first place within the division is proof that they are up to the task.
Corpus Christi returns home on Saturday for "All Nations Night" where fans are encouraged to wear the colors of their home country in the stands. Corpus Christi FC will be doing their best to expand on first place as they take on the second place team in the division Houston FC at 7:00 pm at St. John Paul II stadium in Corpus Christi.
