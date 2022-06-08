Announcing the Launch of TRAPSKI Ski & Ride Racks
TRAPSKI Launches a First of Its Kind NO Installation required Ski & Snowboard Rack SystemKILLINGWORTH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally, a vehicle ski & ride equipment carrier and rack requiring no installation will be available at select dealers across the country for the upcoming ski & ride season. These Patent Pending devices bring tremendous value at a fraction of the cost and hassle of traditional carriers or racks. No other product on the market provides more value while also protecting equipment from potential damage, such as lifted bindings, bent brakes/poles or damaged edges, saving you money and headaches.
“We are excited to launch our new and innovative products for the upcoming winter season and are seeking to solve multiple problems that skiers and riders face every trip to the mountain.” - Sal DePino, Co-Founder & CEO.
The TRAPSKI Rack
ORGANIZES - For your home, SUV, van, car, or truck, seamlessly organize your gear and store anywhere. TRAPSKI is the only all-in-one mobile racking system designed for at home storage as well as transport to the mountain.
PROTECTS - Engineered to eliminate risk of damage to your skis, poles and boards while in-transit. Requires no installation or uninstall and it's ready to go out-of-the-box within minutes.
STORES – While in transit to the mountains, TRAPSKI frees up more room for those essentials and nice-to-haves on your next trip or combine TRAPSKI racks as your party grows. When not in use or during the off season, TRAPSKI can be used as a storage rack in your garage or basement.
“Years of development, engineering trials and design enhancements have finally paid off to bring a product that protects equipment, adds value, and enhances our winter sport experience. We’re so confident in the final product that we’re offering a 3-year warranty and units are ready to start shipping July 1st.” - Chris Wells, Co-Founder & COO
About TRAPSKI, LLC
TRAPSKI racks are the only installation-free ski & snowboard racking system on the market designed for the bed of a truck or inside a van, SUV, or car. Our products organize, protect and store equipment while in transit to the mountains or at home while not in use. TRAPKSI is a veteran owned company, and all racks are made in the USA.
If you would like more information about our products or to become a Dealer, please call +1860-581-5850 at or email info@trapski.com.
