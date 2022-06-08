Submit Release
Ralph Rolle, Founder of The Soul Snacks Cookie Company, as seen on TMZ - Now Available For Interviews﻿

From Celebrity Drummer to Cookie Entrepreneur, Rolle is Empowering his Bronx neighborhood with inspiration and opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From as far back as he can remember, Ralph Rolle has always marched to the beat of a different drum. It is therefore no surprise that with more than three and a half decades of professional experience within the music industry Ralph Rolle enjoys an illustrious career as a much sought after drummer. He has made music with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic, Sting, Bono, Aretha Franklin, Biggie Smalls, Queen Latifah and others.

To this end Ralph has been able to successfully transfer his creativity behind drums and cymbals to the context of mixing bowls and baking pans, by establishing the New York based Soul Snacks Cookie Company.

Although the company was founded in 1996, the Soul Snacks recipe has along and interesting history that dates back to the early 1900s.

Ralph Rolle has perpetuated the traditions of his maternal grandmother Leola who was born in Ocilla, Georgia, moved to Miami, started a family and later migrated to Harlem in the Renaissance years.

Check out Soul Snacks at www.soulsnacks.com

Click the following to see the electronic press kit - EPK

Watch the TMZ interview with Ralph Rolle, Founder of The Soul Snacks Cookie Company

