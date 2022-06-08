Secretary of State Certifies Names of Candidates for Primary Runoff Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 8, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— On Friday, in accordance with state law, Secretary of State John H. Merrill certified to the county probate judges the names of Republican and Democratic candidates for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election.

The certified list for both Republican and Democratic candidates can be found here.

If you need more information, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

