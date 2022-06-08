Minsait ACS, A Leading Provider of Software Solutions for the Power Industry, Launches Their Summer Webinar Series
Minsait ACS invites you to register now, so you don’t miss any of their upcoming summer content!PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minsait ACS will be kicking off their summer Webinar Series this June. This online series is part of the company's commitment to creating educational material for the utility industry. These informative webinars help professionals in the energy industry stay up-to-date on emerging technologies and strategies for including various technologies in future endeavors.
The first webinar will be on June 21, 2022, titled "The Path to Neural Grids," featuring Verizon. Industry professionals, Giovanni Polizzi of Minsait ACS and Al Mahesh and Zach Lewallen of Verizon, will discuss what the future looks like for the utility grid. This webinar aims to provide insights into how neural grids can be integrated into existing infrastructure. The information presented during this webinar will help participants understand how neural grids might affect their businesses moving forward, as well as what steps they can take now to prepare themselves for its implementation. It will take place from 2:00 to 3:00 PM EST and you register using the link on the Minsait ACS events page.
The next webinar, happening on July 12, 2022, features Southern Company. It is called “PublicPowerX Webinar: Data Analysis for Asset Performance – a Southern Company R&D Case Study” and is being hosted through American Public Power Association (APPA). In it, Giovanni Polizzi, Minsait ACS’s VP of Sales & Marketing, will discuss Asset Performance Management (APM), and its ability to improve asset reliability, and availability, while reducing operation and maintenance costs. It will take place from 2:00 to 3:00 PM EST and registration can be found on the APPA website.
To learn more about upcoming webinars in Minsait ACS Summer Series, check out their events page.
About Minsait ACS
Minsait ACS (minsaitacs.com), an Indra Company, is a leading global technology and consulting company and technological partner for core business operations of its customers worldwide. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Minsait ACS has over 40 years’ experience in the utility industry, and we are proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to our valued customers. At Minsait ACS, we leave our mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Our value proposition is based on innovation and knowledge of the business processes and challenges within the utility sector.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
About Verizon
Verizon Communications was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security, and control.
Dalana Morse
Minsait ACS
+1 770.446.8854
acs.marketing@acspower.com