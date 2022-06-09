InstroTek is Eager to Announce the MyGauge™ Mobile App for Apple® Users

InstroTek is continuing its commitment to providing its customers with innovative technology with the launch of its MyGauge™ mobile app for Apple Users.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstroTek , the leading global innovator in construction and raw materials testing equipment, is proud to announce that the MyGauge™ mobile app is now available for Appleand Androiddevices, allowing Xplorer 2™ and MC3 Elite™, two of the best nuclear gauges on the market, to be used with any smartphone or tablet.The mobile app market is growing rapidly due to increased consumer demand for apps that help make their lives easier. InstroTek is enthusiastic about ensuring that its customers have all the tools necessary to use their data effectively. The MyGauge™ Mobile App for Appledevices will provide their customers with the flexibility and convenience to make easy data transfers on the go.The easy-to-use MyGauge™ Mobile App has a simple interface that takes information from the nuclear gauge and transfers it to a mobile device for review. With their new mobile app, users can transfer their raw data to a mobile device to create a report that can be prepared and sent via email.The release of the new Appleversion of the mobile app is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to producing the highest quality measurement solutions and technologies for its clients. The app is designed to help make their nuclear gauges easier to use and more accessible under any circumstance. To learn more, visit the Instrotek website or contact them today!About the Company:InstroTek was established in 1997 to provide the best testing and quality control solutions possible for the construction materials industry. InstroTek’s expert team of scientists and engineers hold several patents and are continuously working towards providing product-related search and development. The company has grown to include six locations throughout the United States, and its corporate offices are in Research Triangle Park, NC. The team at InstroTek prides itself on providing extensive testing, exhaustive research, and unfailing devotion to its products. They value collaboration and look forward to working with their customers to address their most complex testing challenges.