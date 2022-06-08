Vertical Bid Threshold Subcommittee to meet June 10

AMES, Iowa – June 8, 2022 - The Iowa Department of Transportation will host a meeting of the Vertical Bid Threshold Subcommittee in person and via teleconference on Friday, June 10 at 11:00 am.

The in-person meeting will be held at the Iowa Department of Transportation Ankeny Motor Vehicle Facility - 6310 SE Convenience Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50021.

Iowa Code Section 314.1B establishes the vertical bid threshold subcommittee that meets at least every other year to adjust the bid and quote thresholds for city and county public improvement for vertical infrastructure projects. These thresholds become effective on January 1 of the following year. For more information on this subcommittee, visit https://iowadot.gov/local_systems/Bid-and-quote-thresholds

Meeting Agenda:

Introduction of Committee Members Review and Discussion of Iowa Code requirements Review and Discussion of proposed Vertical Bid Threshold recommendations Review and Discussion of proposed changes to 761 – 180 as part of the Chapter 180 5-year review Discussion of Committee Membership Other Business Adjourn

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial +1 515-817-6093 and use conference 866 751 390#

For more information, contact Mike Harvey, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1327 or email Mike.Harvey@iowadot.us.

