PUBLIC INPUT REQUESTED ON IOWA ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENT PLAN

AMES, Iowa — June 8, 2022 – Iowa DOT is requesting public input to help shape the Iowa Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, currently in development. An online survey, featuring questions about transportation and electric vehicles, is now open and can be accessed at www.iowadot.gov/IowaEVPlan.

In 2018, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) was asked to conduct a study on electric vehicle infrastructure pursuant to language in Senate File 2311, 2018 Iowa Acts. The Iowa Energy Office, housed at IEDA, led the development of the report which included representatives from IEDA, the Governor’s Office, the Iowa DOT, and members of the utility industry. A copy of this plan can be viewed online at https://www.iowaeda.com/UserDocs/IEDA_EVRpt_022019.pdf.

As part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, funds were authorized to support the continued development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Iowa is joining many other states in developing plans to create a national EV charging network along major transportation corridors.

Iowa expects to receive around $51.4 million in federal funds from this program over five years. To be eligible to receive funds, the state needs to submit a Statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan by August 1, 2022.

Survey input provided by June 24, 2022, will be used by Iowa DOT and its partners to inform plan development. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. To learn more about the plan, electric vehicles and charging stations in Iowa, visit the project website at www.iowadot.gov/IowaEVPlan.

Stu Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, Iowa DOT, 515-239-1661 or stuart.anderson@iowadot.us