BUFFY THE GLOBE-TROTTING BUTTERFLY FLIES IN LANDKAMMER’S BOOK

Buffy the Butterfly

A story that spans continents, seen through the eyes of a small insect

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, traveling can be a frightening experience. Even with the relative ease of getting a plane or ship ticket, some still show reluctance to see the world. But not for this little lepidopteran.

The moment Buffy the Butterfly broke out of her cocoon, she was already raring to travel the world . . . or wherever her wings could take her. She boarded a ship out of her homeland and experiences new places and encounters a fascinating array of characters. With a curious mind and adventurous spirit, she is an inspiration for young children to take a chance and see the fullness of the world outside one’s window.

Buffy the Butterfly was written by Ted Landkammer based on the stories he made up about an actual butterfly his granddaughters had found in their garden. For three decades, he has been crafting wondrous tales for his children and grandchildren, and now he’s sharing his gift to all children the world over.
For those who would like to get a copy of Buffy the Butterfly and other books (The Poppies on the Hill, Buffy The Butterfly, and I Wish I Had An Elephant) authored by Ted Landkammer, please visit his website at https://www.tedlandkammer.com/. His books are also up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores. Both physical and e-book copies of Ted Landkammer’s books are available on the mentioned platforms.

About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

