BUFFY THE GLOBE-TROTTING BUTTERFLY FLIES IN LANDKAMMER’S BOOK
A story that spans continents, seen through the eyes of a small insectYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, traveling can be a frightening experience. Even with the relative ease of getting a plane or ship ticket, some still show reluctance to see the world. But not for this little lepidopteran.
The moment Buffy the Butterfly broke out of her cocoon, she was already raring to travel the world . . . or wherever her wings could take her. She boarded a ship out of her homeland and experiences new places and encounters a fascinating array of characters. With a curious mind and adventurous spirit, she is an inspiration for young children to take a chance and see the fullness of the world outside one’s window.
Buffy the Butterfly was written by Ted Landkammer based on the stories he made up about an actual butterfly his granddaughters had found in their garden. For three decades, he has been crafting wondrous tales for his children and grandchildren, and now he’s sharing his gift to all children the world over.
For those who would like to get a copy of Buffy the Butterfly and other books (The Poppies on the Hill, Buffy The Butterfly, and I Wish I Had An Elephant) authored by Ted Landkammer, please visit his website at https://www.tedlandkammer.com/. His books are also up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores. Both physical and e-book copies of Ted Landkammer’s books are available on the mentioned platforms.
