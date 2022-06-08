iData Research Participates in Brain Injury Awareness Month By Donating Proceeds of Neurological Device Market Reports

Brain injury awareness month

June is a month with an inspired focus to support brain injury awareness, and to spread word about brain injuries throughout our communities.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is participating in supporting and increasing awareness surrounding Brain Injury Awareness Month. Each June, Brain Injury Awareness Month designates 30 days to raising awareness about brain injuries, sharing information and resources, while honoring those patients, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals impacted.

Globally it has been estimated that over 54 to 60 million people suffer from traumatic brain injury annually. In the U.S. alone, according to the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA), 5.3 million-plus adults and children live with some sort of permanent brain injury-related disability. In support, iData is offering 10% off the FULL VALUE of our sought-after neurology market research reports during June with related charity contributions for every dollar spent. The reports are as follows:

Neurology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Neuroendoscopy Market, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market, and 12 more

Neuromodulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, and 3 more

Neurological Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2019-2025 | MedSuite | Includes: Detachable Coils Market, Neurovascular Stents Market, and 13 more

Neurological Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Europe | 2019-2025 | MedSuite | Includes: Ultrasonic Aspirator Market, Neurovascular Guidewires Market, and 12 more

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

iData Research Participates in Brain Injury Awareness Month By Donating Proceeds of Neurological Device Market Reports

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

