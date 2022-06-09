Tea: America’s Favorite Beverage… Iced for Summer

Submit Release
Iced teas are the perfect way to keep up your tea drinking habits throughout the summer. They are very easy to make, and incredibly versatile given the many delicious herbs and ingredients in tea.”
— John Boyd, CEO of Buddha Teas
CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 80 percent of US households comprised of avid tea drinkers, there’s a lot of brewing, steeping, and tasting going on every day. In fact, 75-80% of the iced tea consumed in the US is iced(1). With the arrival of hot summer months, National Iced Tea Day on June 10 is a great reminder that most teas are just as delicious iced as they are hot and are easy to make. The tea crafters at Buddha Teas, a premier tea brand that uses only fresh, pure organic, or sustainably wild harvested ingredients in its bleach-free tea bags, have developed tips and recipes for brewing the perfect iced tea.

Ideal to serve at barbeques, or to enjoy while lounging in the garden or cooling off poolside, Buddha Teas’ recipes incorporate familiar ingredients that also offer surprising health benefits.

One example is Rosemary Orange Iced Tea, the main ingredient of which has a strong aroma and a distinctive taste, and promotes healthy digestion, brain function, and immune strength. Hibiscus, a favorite iced tea ingredient, is loaded with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and may help control hypertension and lower blood sugar levels. Here are two favorite Buddha Teas recipes featuring Rosemary Orange and Hibiscus:

ROSEMARY ORANGE ICED TEA

This refreshing blend combines its unique taste pleasantly with oranges and green tea:
What You’ll Need:
• 4 cups water
• 3 green tea bags of your choice. Sencha or Dragon Well work quite well for this blend.
• 1 rosemary tea bag, or 2-3 fresh sprigs
• 1 orange, sliced

How To Make It:
Cut the orange into round slices. Heat water to steam (Boiling water will ruin the green tea).
Add green tea, rosemary and orange slices (and honey, if desired) to hot water. Steep 5-7 minutes.
Remove tea bags and chill in the refrigerator for at least two hours. Serve with ice. Option: add extra orange slices and a sprig of mint to the cold tea for enhanced flavor and an appealing glass garnish. Be sure to wash the oranges beforehand.

Hibiscus Darjeeling Iced Tea

Hibiscus is a favorite addition to iced tea. Not only does hibiscus offer a distinct citrus taste, but it also offers significant cardiovascular benefits. This recipe combines Hibiscus with Darjeeling Tea – a rich black tea to deepen and complement this refreshment.

What You’ll Need:
• 4 cups water
• 3 Darjeeling tea bags
• 1-2 bags hibiscus tea (choose your preferred strength)
• Optional: A slice of orange, cinnamon stick, sprig of thyme, or other preferred accent

How To Make It:
Bring water to a boil. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Steep 7-10 minutes, or to desired strength. Chill in refrigerator for at least two hours. Alternatively, make this tea via the cold steep method: combine all ingredients in a sealable jar or pitcher and steep overnight in the refrigerator. There is no need to boil the water for this method. Serve with ice.

“Iced teas are the perfect way to keep up your tea drinking habits throughout the summer,” says John Boyd, founder and CEO of Buddha Teas. “People spend a lot of money on RTD iced teas but they are very easy to make, in small or large quantities, and incredibly versatile given the many delicious herbs and ingredients in tea.”

For additional recipes and serving ideas, visit https://www.buddhateas.com/brewing-tips/. Buddha Teas are sold nationwide in select stores, and at www.BuddhaTeas.com. Each individually wrapped tea bag is easy to tote in a purse, bag or backpack for brewing on the go.

Born in the U.K., Buddha Teas’ co-founder John Boyd grew up immersed in the culture of tea. After moving to the United States in 2006, he realized that his choices of unadulterated tea were limited. With a desire to create an expanded selection for tea lovers seeking the same purity and quality he was committed to. John became inspired to develop a tea company to fill the gap. He approached his longtime business partner, fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Marier, with an idea to launch an organic tea company. John’s passion for utilizing herbs as healing agents contributed to his goal of creating a complete tea company offering consumers high-quality, sustainably sourced, single-ingredient herbal teas as well as green, black, white, and CBD varieties.

1. https://www.teausa.com/teausa/images/Tea_Fact_Sheet_2019_-_2020._PCI_update_3.12.2020.pdf

