Buy Publishing Rights-NFTs through Zeptagram

GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, hit-song masterminds & producers Anthony Preston and Andre Lindal connected with the NFT Platform Zeptagram and some of their song shares have now been tokenized through Zeptagram. The latest is the floor filler "Last Night" by Pitbull, featuring Havana Brown and Afrojack.

described by Anthony Preston: "This is a funny one... Afrojack gave me the track when I headed to the airport for a holiday weekend with a good friend that’s legendary for being the life of the party. The Saturday night was a whirlwind (to say the least) and the next morning while completely hung-over, we were driving to brunch and I decided to play the track in the car (because i wanted to have an idea ready when I got back to LA the next day). Literally, the words 'I can’t believe what we did last night' just came out as a joke that stayed there.."

Anthony Preston and Andre Lindal have written and produced music for superstars like J.Lo, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber. With guidance from William and Rodney Jerkins, the duo has been behind major hits all around the world for the past ten years. Starting February 1st, the duo will introduce a new collaboration with the Swedish NFT platform Zeptagram, which will make it possible for fans to buy parts of the super duo’s songs as Non Fungible Tokens.
–Our collaboration with Zeptagram paves a new path for the industry that allows fans to be a part of the creative process, says Anthony Preston, songwriter and producer.

