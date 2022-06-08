Two More Women Business Owners Announced as Recipients of 1% Share of FundHER World Capital

Rose Vitale is giving away 10% of FundHER World Capital. Business owners Gingee Prince and Marcia Nelson are named as two recipients of 1% shares.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur and investor Rose Vitale is revolutionizing the state of funding for women business owners, who historically receive only two percent of all available funding in the U.S.

As part of her commitment to lifting women up, Vitale is giving away 10% of FundHER World Capital to partners who exemplify the integrity she prioritizes among investors and business leaders.

“I’m starting my business by giving back to other women,” explains Vitale. “This will start a ripple effect that will significantly impact women across the globe.”

Two business owners who are each receiving a 1% share of FundHER World Capital are Gingee Prince and Marcia Nelson.

Gingee Prince is an entrepreneur and investor who has experience building and selling tech startups. She has spent the last two decades working at an impact investing firm, with the previous eight years focused on investing in minority and women-owned businesses.

“I’m excited to be part of any firm looking at funding women-owned businesses,” Prince says. “I know from experience how hard it is for women to get funding. I can’t wait to help other small female-owned businesses grow and reach their full potential.”

Marcia Nelson is the co-founder of Triple C Advisory, a business life cycle consulting firm that works with early-stage companies to prepare them to receive institutional-grade investments. She also serves as a Managing Director, Head of Business Development, and Registered Representative at ShareNett Securities LLC, a members-only global network of professional investors collaborating on curated, quality investment opportunities.

“I love seeing how companies go from an idea that transitions to growing their business, bringing on capital, selling, or growing into a large enterprise,” says Nelson. “I am passionate about helping women business owners realize their full potential and can’t wait to work with Rose and the rest of the FundHER World Capital Team to make fundamental changes to investing in women.”

DRA Family Office is committed to disrupting funding for women-owned and women-led businesses and is seeking investors passionate about helping women.

To learn more about DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital, visit https://drafamilyoffice.com/. Interested investors can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information.

