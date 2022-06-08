Kinectify Appoints Notable Industry Veterans to Executive Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announced the addition of several new hires to its executive team. Joanne Moskow has been appointed Chief Product Officer, Perry Ablan has been named Director of Outsourced Compliance, and Ole Thomsen has been appointed Manager of Client Services.
“We are thrilled to welcome three industry veterans into our organization to help us rollout our sophisticated technology and scale our business across North America,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “With the addition of Joanne, Perry, and Ole, we’ve added critical expertise and leadership that is unmatched in the industry. These new additions bring with them the experience, perspective, and vision that will help make Kinectify the gold standard in gaming compliance.”
Joanne Moskow is a prominent product leader with expertise in bringing revolutionary first-of-its-kind products to market. At Apple, Joanne led the development and launch of the next-generation iMac, which was the first-ever flat panel all-in-one computer. She subsequently managed the rollout of multiple generations of the iMac, the second-generation of the Mac Mini, and other revolutionary technology products at Apple.
At TiVo, Joanne oversaw the rollout of video streaming apps Worldwide for TiVo, and licensed Cable Providers, as well as the first-ever pizza ordering app for television, which gained recognition in the Wall Street Journal and on Late Night with David Letterman. In addition, Joanne recently oversaw product and software development at Hypur, a leading cannabis compliance and payments FinTech. In this role, Joanne brought AML-related products and services to market in the cannabis space.
Perry Ablan joined the gaming industry just after turning 21 and has held management positions in slot operations, regulatory compliance, and AML compliance. Prior to Kinectify, he served as AML Manager II at Caesars Sportsbook where he oversaw all nationwide AML operations.
Perry helped build the Caesars AML program in 2015, including drafting the company’s suspicious activity review standards and SAR filing procedures. He also oversaw a team of transaction monitoring analysts covering the majority of the company’s properties in the US. In 2021, Perry transitioned to managing AML for Caesars Sportsbook operations, building the company’s AML program by creating various standard operating procedures, internal review processes, and transaction monitoring reports.
Ole Thompson brings years of experience to Kinectify in the gaming and compliance industry, working for some of the largest names in gaming such as Caesars Entertainment, Golden Entertainment, and MGM. Prior to Kinectify, he worked in AML and security-related roles including overseeing AML and regulatory compliance programs for multiple properties as a regional compliance manager for Golden Entertainment.
Ole also spent a number of years in law enforcement, including the United States Border Patrol, where he worked investigating cases involving human trafficking, drug interdictions, and identity theft. He graduated with honors from both the federal law enforcement academy, FLETC, as well as Northern Arizona Regional Law Enforcement Academy.
Kinectify will be exhibiting this month at the Canadian Gaming Summit at booth No. 811. The company will also be present at SiGMA Americas and SBC Summit North America. Kinectify is showcasing its new website and product video where people can learn more about the company and book a demo.
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Our modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of the organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
Kinectify can be contacted via:
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com
Alex Koritz
