L’OFFICIEL, Fashion Media Company, Announces Partnership With DOGAMI, First NFT Play-To-Earn AR Petaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- L’OFFICIEL, the centennial fashion and luxury media company led by Hong Kong investment group AMTD Idea, announced today the start of their partnership with DOGAMÍ, the first mass-market NFT play-to-earn augmented reality Petaverse.
This partnership marks L’OFFICIEL’s move towards Web3, alongside exclusive partnerships in digital property with THE SANDBOX and virtual fashion with DRESSX, kicking off the magazine’s Metamonth, a world-wide virtual and in-person celebration and exploration of Web3 throughout 32 in-language websites and print editions, and a number of exclusive events.
The collaboration with DOGAMÍ was launched on May 26, 2022, with Let’s Mint The Party, a special celebration of the most promising Web3 and Metaverse initiatives at the Plage du Martinez in Cannes, with a musical performance by Agoria.
Two major activations will follow:
1. The exclusive release of DOGAMÍ NFT wearables in collaboration with GAP.
Starring on the cover of L’OFFICIEL’s June Metaverse Issue, the DOGAMÍ dog wearing one of the exclusive Digital Gap logo hoodies specifically designed for DOGAMÍ avatars by GAP, which will be available as NFTs to express the virtual pet’s individual style on the mobile game. The L’OFFICIEL Metaverse Issue also features an interview with Kris Dayne Penseyres, co- founder of DOGAMÍ, revealing the upcoming projects for the Petaverse.
2. L’OFFICIEL Fashion Dog
During Fall 2022, DOGAMÍ and L’OFFICIEL will create an exclusive Fashion Dog, that will be entirely co-created with L’OFFICIEL’s global community of fashion enthusiasts, who will have their say on the dog’s appearance and name via interactive social media polls. The Dog will be available on the DOGAMÍ mobile game.
Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’OFFICIEL and Chief Metaverse Officer of AMTD Idea, said: “Partnering with a Web3 pioneer such as DOGAMÍ is part our mission at L’Officiel. We want to rethink how fashion and style can be supported by the Web3 industry. Creating L’OFFICIEL’s virtual DOGAMÍ avatar with our community is a very exciting challenge, which we expect will generate lots of new Web3 conversations.”
Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS and AMTD Group, commented: “AMTD interconnectivity is now extending to the PETAVERSE, and we can’t wait to see how the partnership with DOGAMI will extend and generate the most innovative content for our worldwide community.”
“Seeing our Dog on the cover of L’OFFICIEL’s June Issue wearing GAP wearables is where we want to take our company: creating successful partnerships to make our dogs fashion celebrities,” said Kristofer Dayne Penseyres, CBO and co-founder of DOGAMÍ. “The partnership with a 100 year-old media company is an important milestone for our company and we cannot wait to collaborate with L’OFFICIEL’s community to create the L’OFFICIEL Fashion Dog avatar.”
About DOGAMí
DOGAMÍ is the first mass-market NFT play-to-earn AR mobile game, where you adopt and raise your 3D dog and earn $DOGA in the Petaverse. Co-Founded in mid 2021 by Max Stoeckl (CEO, previously BCG), Bilal El Alamy (CTO, Blockchain serial entrepreneur), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur) and Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert). Supported by a European team of 30+ including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). The company successfully raised 6 million dollars through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox co- founders. DOGAMÍ's first NFT drop of 8000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major Tezos NFT platform ‘Objkt'. Discover more on dogami.com
About L’OFFICIEL
L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international medias, L’Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni- platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L’Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society. L’Officiel, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the "AMTD Spider-Net", an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education and investment banking.
About AMTD IDEA Group
AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at "@AMTDGroup."
Flavia Benda
This partnership marks L’OFFICIEL’s move towards Web3, alongside exclusive partnerships in digital property with THE SANDBOX and virtual fashion with DRESSX, kicking off the magazine’s Metamonth, a world-wide virtual and in-person celebration and exploration of Web3 throughout 32 in-language websites and print editions, and a number of exclusive events.
The collaboration with DOGAMÍ was launched on May 26, 2022, with Let’s Mint The Party, a special celebration of the most promising Web3 and Metaverse initiatives at the Plage du Martinez in Cannes, with a musical performance by Agoria.
Two major activations will follow:
1. The exclusive release of DOGAMÍ NFT wearables in collaboration with GAP.
Starring on the cover of L’OFFICIEL’s June Metaverse Issue, the DOGAMÍ dog wearing one of the exclusive Digital Gap logo hoodies specifically designed for DOGAMÍ avatars by GAP, which will be available as NFTs to express the virtual pet’s individual style on the mobile game. The L’OFFICIEL Metaverse Issue also features an interview with Kris Dayne Penseyres, co- founder of DOGAMÍ, revealing the upcoming projects for the Petaverse.
2. L’OFFICIEL Fashion Dog
During Fall 2022, DOGAMÍ and L’OFFICIEL will create an exclusive Fashion Dog, that will be entirely co-created with L’OFFICIEL’s global community of fashion enthusiasts, who will have their say on the dog’s appearance and name via interactive social media polls. The Dog will be available on the DOGAMÍ mobile game.
Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’OFFICIEL and Chief Metaverse Officer of AMTD Idea, said: “Partnering with a Web3 pioneer such as DOGAMÍ is part our mission at L’Officiel. We want to rethink how fashion and style can be supported by the Web3 industry. Creating L’OFFICIEL’s virtual DOGAMÍ avatar with our community is a very exciting challenge, which we expect will generate lots of new Web3 conversations.”
Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS and AMTD Group, commented: “AMTD interconnectivity is now extending to the PETAVERSE, and we can’t wait to see how the partnership with DOGAMI will extend and generate the most innovative content for our worldwide community.”
“Seeing our Dog on the cover of L’OFFICIEL’s June Issue wearing GAP wearables is where we want to take our company: creating successful partnerships to make our dogs fashion celebrities,” said Kristofer Dayne Penseyres, CBO and co-founder of DOGAMÍ. “The partnership with a 100 year-old media company is an important milestone for our company and we cannot wait to collaborate with L’OFFICIEL’s community to create the L’OFFICIEL Fashion Dog avatar.”
About DOGAMí
DOGAMÍ is the first mass-market NFT play-to-earn AR mobile game, where you adopt and raise your 3D dog and earn $DOGA in the Petaverse. Co-Founded in mid 2021 by Max Stoeckl (CEO, previously BCG), Bilal El Alamy (CTO, Blockchain serial entrepreneur), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur) and Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert). Supported by a European team of 30+ including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). The company successfully raised 6 million dollars through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox co- founders. DOGAMÍ's first NFT drop of 8000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major Tezos NFT platform ‘Objkt'. Discover more on dogami.com
About L’OFFICIEL
L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international medias, L’Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni- platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L’Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society. L’Officiel, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the "AMTD Spider-Net", an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education and investment banking.
About AMTD IDEA Group
AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at "@AMTDGroup."
Flavia Benda
DOGAMI
f.benda@editionsjalou.com