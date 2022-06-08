Innovative guest-centric software provider Otrum joins Uniguest family
Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announced today the acquisition of Otrum AS.
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Jeff Hiscox, CEO Uniguest
Founded in 1985 and based in Oslo, Norway, Otrum AS delivers interactive TV and digital signage solutions allowing its technology to engage audiences through any digital surface and boasts over 2.5 million users per month.
Uniguest Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hiscox is delighted to add Otrum to Uniguest’s Digital Engagement Platform offering, “Otrum is a superb addition to our business; a technology and a team we have been hugely impressed with over the years. Since meeting with Stein and the team we have learned so much more about their platform and their culture and feel this is a great fit with Uniguest. As we carefully integrate Otrum into our business we will explore opportunities to extend the reach of our entire offering into our combined client base, enhancing our solutions and our customers’ experience with us.”
Stein Surlien, Chief Executive Officer at Otrum AS will stay on with Uniguest after the acquisition, “There are few companies who have such an impressive array of clients, deep and lasting partnerships in their chosen markets and as broad a range of technologies as Uniguest. To join this team was an easy decision, we believe in the vision of the Uniguest leadership team and are excited to be part of it. We have worked hard to build a great business and exceptional technology platform that we are rightly very proud of, and we are excited by the prospect of the coming together of our business with Uniguest.”
Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding Otrum to the Uniguest organization marks its first acquisition of 2022 following on from JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara and Planet eStream in 2021.
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as shown by its most recent NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 78. Uniguest supplies turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support.
The Uniguest family incorporates the Tripleplay, Touchtown, Janus, Onelan, Planet eStream, UCView, Volara, Reserva and Sagely product brands. For more information visit www.uniguest.com.
About Otrum AS:
Otrum was founded in Norway in 1985. The company provides cloud management and control of over 180,000 smart TVs, and in addition provides the digital signage solutions for over 1,000 sites. Otrum’s in-house Research & Development division enables the company to rapidly address changing market needs, additionally with full control of our product IPR we set the industry standards. Otrum interactive solutions are the market leading solutions for functionality, stability, and ease of use – with over 3 million users per month. Otrum operates through a network of strategic regional partners placed throughout EMEA. For more information visit www.otrum.com.
About Atlantic Street Capital;
ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC’s value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business’ underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.
