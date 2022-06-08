Son of Charleston Church Shooting Victim to Release Third Book on Anniversary of Mother’s Murder
‘Baseball Around The World: How the World Plays the Game’ slated for June 17 launch
Sports are a great unifier, and unifying people through common interests, like baseball, is part of my purpose in writing.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former professional baseball player turned motivational speaker and author Chris Singleton will release his third book, “Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game,” on June 17. The book will be available at traditional bookstores, as well as on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Love Your Neighbor.
— Chris Singleton, former professional baseball player
“Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game” takes readers on a multicultural world tour to meet the nations and players who have pushed baseball to international popularity. The book showcases the melting pot of countries and cultures that have embraced the sport, while exploring diverse topics including what fans eat at Japanese baseball stadiums, how a gold rush brought baseball to Australia and why South Korean games are allowed to end in a tie and more.
“Sports are a great unifier, and unifying people through common interests, like baseball, is part of my purpose in writing ‘Baseball Around the World: How the World Plays the Game,’” Singleton said. “One of the great things about the game of baseball is that it shows people from all cultures and countries how we are all equal. Regardless of our differences, our love for the game of baseball is all the same!”
Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and now travels the country as a motivational speaker and student-achievement specialist. He has spoken to more than 100,000 students and teachers across the country and has been featured on Lifetime, ESPN, USA Today, CNN, Fox News and many other outlets after he rose to fame under the most tragic of circumstances.
On June 17, 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “love is stronger than hate.”
As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written two books: “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” a tribute to Singleton's late mother; and “Your Life Matters,” a story about the empowerment of black children. “Different” was a best seller in its category and has been featured by numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation.
For more information about Chris Singleton, please visit www.chrissingleton.com.
