Astera Software Will Attend the AIRI 2022 IT Summit to Showcase Their Data Management Platform
Astera Software is one of the official sponsors of the AIRI 2022 IT Summit .
Top decision-makers from leading organizations will be attending this event, so we hope to get some valuable insights from them and see how we can add value to our unified data management platform.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association of Independent Research Institutes (AIRI) will hold its seventh AIRI IT Summit — the first in-person meeting after the COVID-19 outbreak — on June 8 in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Stowers Institute. AIRI is an association of independent, not-for-profit biomedical and behavioral research institutes. The event will feature leading enterprises, including DELL Technologies, Oracle, IBM Security, ITK Solutions Group, and others.
The attendees will also include professionals from top US research facilities, including Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Seattle Institute for Biomedical & Clinical Research, and Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research.
Astera Software is one of the official sponsors of the AIRI 2022 IT Summit. The Chief Operating Officer, Jay Mishra, and VP Global Sales, Mike Alford, will be attending the event on behalf of the company to showcase their data management platform.
The attendees of this event will be able to engage in discussions during the networking break and participate in different sessions throughout the day. One of the sessions will discuss how low-code automation solutions support the automation of rapidly changing business processes. Code-free automation is the forte of Astera Software. The company offers a zero-code data management platform to help organizations improve the overall efficiency of data processes.
Speaking about participating in the AIRI 2022 IT Summit, Mike Alford said, “I think this event offers a great opportunity for our company to understand the data management needs of biotech research institutes. The top decision-makers from the leading organizations will be attending this event, so we hope to get some valuable insights from them and see how we can add value to their processes through our unified data management platform.”
The next day, a session is on how data vault architecture facilitates the rapid development of enterprise data. Astera Software launched a unified metadata-driven solution, Astera DW Builder, that allows organizations to seamlessly design, develop, and deploy enterprise-grade data warehouses on-premises or on the cloud. Astera DW Builder supports all the common data modeling patterns such as star schema, 3NF, and data vault.
Backed by an industrial-strength ETL engine, Astera DW Builder is a part of Astera’s data management platform capable of handling massive volumes of data.
