Dr. Robert Renteria Confronts Leaders Who Legislate Gun Control
Journalist Fran Briggs interviews Dr. Robert RenteriaWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and the statistics for mass shootings in America are riveting. The gun homicide rate is 26 times that of other high-income countries (gunpolicy.org). Much of the loss is incalculable. Journalist Fran Briggs asked Dr. Renteria about the gun violence epidemic, the culture it creates, and the lack of intervention by America's leaders.
Fran Briggs: To date, America has 250 mass shootings on record and firearms are the leading cause of death for children. Will this ever come to a halt?
Dr. Robert Renteria: Innocent children continue to be slaughtered like animals with AR-15 assault weapons because our political leaders refuse to pass common-sense laws protecting our babies from people with criminal records and similar trackers. It's tragic that children were robbed of graduating, celebrating birthdays, playing with the Easter bunny and summer vacations with their families. They will not be spending time with their grandparents and chairs will be missing at Thanksgiving tables. Thousands of kids will not be opening Christmas presents this year.
FB: Last week, President Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons or raise the age to buy one from 18 to 21. He isn't the first president to do so. Why are legislators stuck?
DRR: The fact of the matter is that if we actually fix these issues people will lose their jobs, so there are those who would rather put a band-aid on a bullet would and call it a good day.
FB: What statistic should America be least proud of?
DRR: The numbers don't lie, we are 25th in education in a civilized world, ranked 50th in medicine and ranked #1 in gun violence. The problem is corruption coming from the very top. These leaders want the world to believe that despite being the richest country on earth America still cannot figure these issues out. We have to stop treating lives as if they are a business. Money has become God to many people. Unfortunately, that has those in power shamelessly closing their eyes to our babies being murdered.
FB: Do you believe that there is an incentive to not take action against gun violence?
DRR: Greed, power, politics and back door deals are happening every day across America and people are making money off of blood of the stolen lives of our little children.
FB: Where is America falling short as it pertains to solutions and what are you doing to contribute?
DRR: Our country is not focused on fixing these problems. Sound bites and lip service in front of the media cameras to gain votes are not going to change the narrative. Politicians ban books but they don't ban bullets. Somebody, please tell me how does that make any sense? Bright futures are built on a strong education. That's why we are exchanging the Barrio books for all guns, knives, drugs, needles, booze and cigarettes.
FB: What do we need to sustain lasting change that not only strengthens our country, but ensures that our communities are better protected?
DRR: We must have a plan which is why From the Barrio Foundation proposes a movement that promotes peace-building through literacy and education. It will help unite our nation. In the 1950s and 1960s the dream was about passing the civil rights laws. Today people fight for the second amendment (the right to possess a firearm) even after little kids continue to be murdered. We should be uniting together to pave the path to a culture of calm.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a professional speaker, international trainer, and the spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in N. Aurora, IL. He is also a U.S. Army disabled veteran. During his seven-plus-year career, Dr. Renteria served in many capacities and leadership roles. He was an elite soldier, former paratrooper, and non-commissioned officer. In Nuremberg, Germany he served in tactical operations. While deployed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina he was assigned to psychological operations and spearheaded the reactivation of the 3rd Special Forces Group. Dr. Renteria donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education.
