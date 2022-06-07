Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1715

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - emergency interim successors for local offices).] Each officer[,

subject to any regulations as the executive head of the

municipality may issue, shall] may designate by title[, if

feasible, or by named person] one or more emergency interim

successors and specify their order of succession. The officer

shall review and revise, as necessary, designations made

pursuant to this subchapter. [The officer will designate a

sufficient number of persons so that there will be not less than

three deputies or emergency interim successors or any

combination of them.] If any officer or deputy of any

municipality is unavailable, the powers of the office shall be

exercised and the duties discharged by his designated emergency

interim successors in the order specified. The emergency interim

successors, in the order specified, shall exercise the powers

and discharge the duties of the office to which designated until

the vacancy is filled in accordance with the Constitution of

Pennsylvania or statutes or until the officer, or his deputy or

a preceding emergency interim successor, ceases to be

unavailable.

§ 1137. Succession period.

Emergency interim successors may exercise the powers and

discharge the duties of an office as authorized in this

subchapter only [after an attack has occurred. The General

Assembly, by concurrent resolution, may terminate the] during an

emergency. The authority of the emergency interim successors to

exercise the powers and discharge the duties of office as

provided under this subchapter shall terminate on the selection,

appointment or election of a permanent successor as required by

law.

Section 10. Section 1138 of Title 53 is repealed:

