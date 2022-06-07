Senate Bill 1108 Printer's Number 1722
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1444
PRINTER'S NO. 1722
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1108
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 7, 2022
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in
the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $1,896,000 $1,825,000 is hereby
appropriated from the restricted revenue account within the
General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the
Department of Community and Economic Development to provide for
the operation of that office for the fiscal year July 1, 2022,
to June 30, 2023.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or
immediately, whichever is later.
