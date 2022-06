Senate Bill 1108 Printer's Number 1722

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1444

PRINTER'S NO. 1722

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1108

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 7, 2022

AN ACT

Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in

the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $1,896,000 $1,825,000 is hereby

appropriated from the restricted revenue account within the

General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the

Department of Community and Economic Development to provide for

the operation of that office for the fiscal year July 1, 2022,

to June 30, 2023.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or

immediately, whichever is later.

