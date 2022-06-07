Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1716
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - FOLLOWING:
(1) THE INSURANCE COMPANY LAW OF 1921, INCLUDING SECTION
630 AND ARTICLE XXIV.
(2) THE ACT OF DECEMBER 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, NO.364),
KNOWN AS THE HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION ACT.
(3) 40 PA.C.S. CH. 61 (RELATING TO HOSPITAL PLAN
CORPORATIONS).
(4) 40 PA.C.S. CH. 63 (RELATING TO PROFESSIONAL HEALTH
SERVICES PLAN CORPORATIONS).
"Licensed milk bank." A milk bank licensed in this
Commonwealth under the act of February 12, 2020 (P.L.13, No.7),
known as the Keystone Mother's Milk Bank Act.
"Necrotizing enterocolitis" or "NEC." A life-threatening
condition that most often occurs in a premature infant, but also
occurs in a term infant or near term infant, and that causes
intestinal inflammation characterized by variable injury or
damage to the intestinal tract resulting in the potential death
of intestinal tissue.
"Neonatal abstinence syndrome" or "NAS." A withdrawal
syndrome of an infant that occurs when an infant is born after
exposure to drugs, including opioids in utero, and that is
associated with multiple side effects, including tremors,
vomiting, poor feeding, poor weight gain and high-pitched
crying, which may lead to increased length of hospital stays and
additional health care costs depending on severity.
"Outpatient infant." An infant who is younger than 12 months
of age based on the infant's corrected gestational age, who is
receiving care in an outpatient setting where pasteurized donor
human milk has been determined to be medically necessary and,
who exhibits any of the following health conditions AND FOR WHOM
