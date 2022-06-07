Senate Bill 1202 Printer's Number 1716

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - FOLLOWING:

(1) THE INSURANCE COMPANY LAW OF 1921, INCLUDING SECTION

630 AND ARTICLE XXIV.

(2) THE ACT OF DECEMBER 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, NO.364),

KNOWN AS THE HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION ACT.

(3) 40 PA.C.S. CH. 61 (RELATING TO HOSPITAL PLAN

CORPORATIONS).

(4) 40 PA.C.S. CH. 63 (RELATING TO PROFESSIONAL HEALTH

SERVICES PLAN CORPORATIONS).

"Licensed milk bank." A milk bank licensed in this

Commonwealth under the act of February 12, 2020 (P.L.13, No.7),

known as the Keystone Mother's Milk Bank Act.

"Necrotizing enterocolitis" or "NEC." A life-threatening

condition that most often occurs in a premature infant, but also

occurs in a term infant or near term infant, and that causes

intestinal inflammation characterized by variable injury or

damage to the intestinal tract resulting in the potential death

of intestinal tissue.

"Neonatal abstinence syndrome" or "NAS." A withdrawal

syndrome of an infant that occurs when an infant is born after

exposure to drugs, including opioids in utero, and that is

associated with multiple side effects, including tremors,

vomiting, poor feeding, poor weight gain and high-pitched

crying, which may lead to increased length of hospital stays and

additional health care costs depending on severity.

"Outpatient infant." An infant who is younger than 12 months

of age based on the infant's corrected gestational age, who is

receiving care in an outpatient setting where pasteurized donor

human milk has been determined to be medically necessary and,

who exhibits any of the following health conditions AND FOR WHOM

