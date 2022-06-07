Senate Bill 347 Printer's Number 1717
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - HOUSE AMENDED
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
347
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, K. WARD, BARTOLOTTA,
BROOKS, DUSH, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN,
SCAVELLO, STEFANO, VOGEL AND AUMENT, MARCH 10, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON FINANCE, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
AS AMENDED, JUNE 7, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
classes of income; AND, IN CORPORATE NET INCOME TAX, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 303(a.5) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *
(a.5) The requirements of [section] sections 1031 and 1035
of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (26 U.S.C. [§ 1035] §§ 1031
and 1035), as amended, shall be applicable.
