Senate Bill 1112 Printer's Number 1725

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1447

PRINTER'S NO. 1725

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1112

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 7, 2022

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and

Limousine Regulatory Fund and the Philadelphia Taxicab

Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the

fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,749,000 $2,679,000 is hereby

appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine

Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the

fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Section 2. The sum of $100,000 $200,000 is hereby

appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the

Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2022,

to June 30, 2023.

Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or

immediately, whichever is later.

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16