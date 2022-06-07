Senate Bill 1112 Printer's Number 1725
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1447
PRINTER'S NO. 1725
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1112
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 7, 2022
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and
Limousine Regulatory Fund and the Philadelphia Taxicab
Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the
fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,749,000 $2,679,000 is hereby
appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine
Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the
fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Section 2. The sum of $100,000 $200,000 is hereby
appropriated from the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the
Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2022,
to June 30, 2023.
Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or
immediately, whichever is later.
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16