Senate Bill 1113 Printer's Number 1726
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - commissioners and the Bureau of Safety
and Enforcement.
State appropriation............ 78,477,000
STATE APPROPRIATION............ 80,091,000
The following Federal augmentation
amounts, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, are specifically
appropriated to supplement the sum
authorized to be billed to utilities
for the operation of the Pennsylvania
Public Utility Commission:
(1) "Natural Gas Pipeline Safety" -
To enforce the regulations of the
Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act.
Federal appropriation........... 3,995,000
(2) "Motor Carrier Safety."
Federal appropriation........... 1,133,000
FEDERAL APPROPRIATION............ 1,188,000
Any Federal funds which the
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission
receives pursuant to these
appropriations shall not be reimbursed
to any utility.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or
immediately, whichever is later.
