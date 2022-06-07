Submit Release
Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1723

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1452

PRINTER'S NO. 1723

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1110

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 7, 2022

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Public School Employees'

Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund

to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June

30, 2023, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining

unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $52,294,000 $55,467,000, or as much

thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the

Public School Employees' Retirement Fund to the Public School

Employees' Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries,

wages and other compensation and travel expenses of the

employees and members of the Public School Employees' Retirement

Board, for contractual services and other expenses necessary for

the proper conduct of the duties, functions and activities of

the board for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and for

the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close

of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Section 2. The sum of $955,000 $949,000, or as much thereof

Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1723

