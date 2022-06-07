Submit Release
Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1728

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - information among employers of CDL drivers relative to

employee job performance and conduct in order to best protect

the public from unsafe drivers.

(5) Analyze the feasibility of instituting enhanced

penalties for motor carrier moving violations and of

utilizing the amount of the increase as a dedicated source of

funding for the construction of security walls.

(6) Provide a forum for the exchange of information on

the problems associated with travel as passenger vehicles,

motorcycles and motor carriers share the road systems and

consider education initiatives aimed at the motoring public

as well as the motor carrier industry.

(7) Consider any other issue raised in relation to motor

carrier operation and road safety that may arise from time to

time.]

(8) Study the feasibility of improving highway safety

and freight transportation on trafficways HIGHWAYS and

develop a policy periodically on the most pressing issues

facing motor carrier safety.

(9) Examine and recommend motor carrier safety

initiatives for strategic plans of the department, the

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and the Pennsylvania

State Police.

(10) Advise and comment on all phases of motor carrier

safety activities being undertaken or financially assisted by

the department and agencies of the Commonwealth.

(11) With assistance from the department, provide advice

and recommendations to businesses, manufacturers, educational

institutions, technology developers, the motor carrier

industry, labor communities and local governments related to

