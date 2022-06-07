Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1728
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - information among employers of CDL drivers relative to
employee job performance and conduct in order to best protect
the public from unsafe drivers.
(5) Analyze the feasibility of instituting enhanced
penalties for motor carrier moving violations and of
utilizing the amount of the increase as a dedicated source of
funding for the construction of security walls.
(6) Provide a forum for the exchange of information on
the problems associated with travel as passenger vehicles,
motorcycles and motor carriers share the road systems and
consider education initiatives aimed at the motoring public
as well as the motor carrier industry.
(7) Consider any other issue raised in relation to motor
carrier operation and road safety that may arise from time to
time.]
(8) Study the feasibility of improving highway safety
and freight transportation on trafficways HIGHWAYS and
develop a policy periodically on the most pressing issues
facing motor carrier safety.
(9) Examine and recommend motor carrier safety
initiatives for strategic plans of the department, the
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and the Pennsylvania
State Police.
(10) Advise and comment on all phases of motor carrier
safety activities being undertaken or financially assisted by
the department and agencies of the Commonwealth.
(11) With assistance from the department, provide advice
and recommendations to businesses, manufacturers, educational
institutions, technology developers, the motor carrier
industry, labor communities and local governments related to
20220SB1094PN1728 - 7 -
