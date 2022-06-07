Senate Resolution 307 Printer's Number 1729
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1729
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
307
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, YAW, BROWNE, MENSCH, COSTA, COMITTA,
FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA AND PITTMAN, JUNE 7, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 7, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of June 5 through 11, 2022, as "Chesapeake
Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is the largest and most
productive estuary in the United States, with its watershed
spanning six states and the District of Columbia; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is fed by 50 major tributaries,
the largest being the Susquehanna River, which provides 50% of
the fresh water to the bay; and
WHEREAS, Stretching 200 miles from Havre de Grace, Maryland,
to Norfolk, Virginia, the Chesapeake Bay has an average depth of
21 feet and ranges from 3.4 to 35 miles wide; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay supports 348 species of finfish,
173 species of shellfish and more than 3,600 species of plant
and animal life, including 2,700 types of plants and more than
16 species of underwater grasses; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay produces more than 500 million
pounds of seafood harvest each year; and
WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay's tributaries in this
