Senate Resolution 307 Printer's Number 1729

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1729

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

307

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, YAW, BROWNE, MENSCH, COSTA, COMITTA,

FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA AND PITTMAN, JUNE 7, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 7, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of June 5 through 11, 2022, as "Chesapeake

Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is the largest and most

productive estuary in the United States, with its watershed

spanning six states and the District of Columbia; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay is fed by 50 major tributaries,

the largest being the Susquehanna River, which provides 50% of

the fresh water to the bay; and

WHEREAS, Stretching 200 miles from Havre de Grace, Maryland,

to Norfolk, Virginia, the Chesapeake Bay has an average depth of

21 feet and ranges from 3.4 to 35 miles wide; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay supports 348 species of finfish,

173 species of shellfish and more than 3,600 species of plant

and animal life, including 2,700 types of plants and more than

16 species of underwater grasses; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay produces more than 500 million

pounds of seafood harvest each year; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay's tributaries in this

