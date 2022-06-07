Senate Bill 1111 Printer's Number 1724
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1446
PRINTER'S NO. 1724
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1111
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
JUNE 7, 2022
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the State Employees' Retirement Fund
and from the SERS Defined Contribution Fund to provide for
expenses of the State Employees' Retirement Board for the
fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and for the
payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close
of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $33,069,000 $34,048,000, or as much
thereof as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the
State Employees' Retirement Fund to the State Employees'
Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and
other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and
members of the State Employees' Retirement Board, for
contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper
conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for
the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and for the payment of
bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal
year ending June 30, 2022.
Section 2. The sum of $4,398,000 $4,431,000, or as much
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20