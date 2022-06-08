DrKumo Wins Contract from ProHealth Partners to Empower Remote Patient Monitoring Technology to More Than 200 Physicians
DrKumo was awarded a contract by ProHealth Partners, a Medical Group with more than 200 physicians, to provide Remote Patient Monitoring services to patients.
DrKumo will enable hundreds of doctors at ProHealth Partners to provide early detection and timely intervention through our continuous real-time RPM technology solution”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo Inc., a multi-award-winning leader of Connected Health Technology, announced today its winning contract with ProHealth Partners, a well-established network of primary care physicians and specialists in the Greater Long Beach area with expansion into Los Angeles and Orange County areas with more than 200 physicians spanning more than 80 locations. Many of these doctors are fluent in several languages to better support the diverse Southern California communities.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo Inc.
Under the contract, hundreds of doctors at ProHealth Partners will be able to provide Remote Patient Monitoring services to patients with DrKumo technology.
DrKumo revolutionizes remote patient monitoring (RPM) by providing the world's first highly secure real-time remote monitoring solution that supports Disease Management Protocols, which automates the collection and transmission of both objective and subjective health data using cybersecurity technology based on Federal Enterprise Architecture Framework.
“DrKumo will enable hundreds of doctors at ProHealth Partners to provide early detection and timely intervention through our continuous real-time RPM technology solution, which can help increase patient satisfaction and overall health outcomes,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
“ProHealth chose DrKumo because they include the modern medical devices with RPM service, their cutting-edge technology can provide real-time actionable results to our physicians which should help us control costs for both MediCare and PPO ACO patients,” said Robert C. Boullon, CEO of Argus Medical Management, LLC., which provides all practice management services to physicians in the ProHealth model.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About ProHealth Partners Medical Group
ProHealth Partners comprises the most comprehensive and well-established network of primary care physicians and specialists in the Greater Long Beach area with expansion throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Inland Empire.
Website: http://www.prohealthpartners.com
About Argus Medical Management, LLC.
Argus Medical Management provides all practice management services to physicians in the ProHealth model.
Website: http://www.argusmso.com
