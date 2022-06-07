Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi

TAJIKISTAN, June 7 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, reads, in particular:

"Your Excellency,

Conveying my good and warm wishes, it is with great pleasure that I sincerely congratulate You on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

I would like to note with satisfaction that over the years, traditionally friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, consistently developing in various areas of mutual interest, have been enriched with new content.

Highly appreciating the current level and content of inclusive ties between our countries, which are based on common historical, civilizational values and principles of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust, we consider them to be in the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.

I am sure that by joint purposeful efforts we will continue to develop and expand partnerships between our countries in various fields and will be able to raise them to higher levels. The Tajik side is ready to take the necessary practical measures in this direction.

Availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I wish you, Your Excellency, good health, happiness and success, and to the friendly people of Pakistan - lasting peace, new achievements, steady progress and prosperity".

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states, in particular:

"Excellency,

I write to extend my sincerest felicitations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The brotherly ties between our two countries are characterized by mutual interest, common values, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity in our region. Pakistan attaches high importance to its relationship with Tajikistan and remains committed to deepening our multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

Pakistan and Tajikistan have always contributed to promoting peace and stability in the region. I firmly believe we can realize our common vision of increasing regional connectivity and economic integration between South and Central Asia by intensifying our bilateral cooperation.

I look forward to working with you towards strengthening our multidimensional partnership in the years to come.

I avail myself of this opportunity to convey my best wishes for Your Excellency's good health, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Tajikistan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration".