UPDATE** Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide Offense: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been extradited, back to Washington, DC, in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was performed to determine the cause and manner of death. As a result, it was determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Ramon Gomez-Yanez, of Northwest, DC.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, members of the U.S. Border Patrol in Douglas, Arizona, apprehended 24-year-old Alvin Cruz-Garcia, of no fixed address.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after going through the extradition process and pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Cruz-Garcia was charged with Second Degree Murder.

