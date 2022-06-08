Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:16 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim inside of a vehicle, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Tiffany Wiggins, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 37 year-old Morris Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###