WESTMINSTER BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – Request for Information
CASE#: 22B1003119
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/22/22 at approximately 0505 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Citgo N. Springfield, VT 05150
VIOLATIONS: 1) Burglary – Title 13 V.S.A. 1201
2) Unlawful Mischief – Title 13 V.S.A 3701
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: CITGO OF N. SPRINGFIELD, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On dates 5/22/22 at approximately 0505 hours, Citgo in the Town of North Springfield was burglarized and money and cigarettes were stolen from the property. Anyone with information or the ability to identify the suspects(s), please contact Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks – Trooper Victoria Neufang (802)722-4600.