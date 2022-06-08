Submit Release
WESTMINSTER BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – Request for Information

       

CASE#: 22B1003119

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang       

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 5/22/22 at approximately 0505 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Citgo N. Springfield, VT 05150

VIOLATIONS: 1) Burglary – Title 13 V.S.A. 1201

2) Unlawful Mischief – Title 13 V.S.A 3701

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN        
VICTIM: CITGO OF N. SPRINGFIELD, VT                            

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On dates 5/22/22 at approximately 0505 hours, Citgo in the Town of North Springfield was burglarized and money and cigarettes were stolen from the property. Anyone with information or the ability to identify the suspects(s), please contact Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks – Trooper Victoria Neufang (802)722-4600.

 

