MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 30, 2022 to Monday, June 6, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 30, 2022, through Monday, June 6, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Dwayne Chatman, of Southeast, D.C., for Failure to Appear, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt – condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-683

A Beretta A. 302 12 gauge shotgun, a Remington Arms 1100 12 gauge shotgun, a Browning Arms Citori 20 gauge shotgun, and a Browning Arms Magnum 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 4700 block of Foxhall Crescent, Northwest. CCN: 22-076-690

A Colt 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-076-704

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-076-720

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-076-745

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Don Diego Chase, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-076-795

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-076-994

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

A 7.62 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 4300 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-077-107

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-077-443

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyjuan Atai Palmer, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Receipt or Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-462

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kenny Deondre Howe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-464

A Taurus PT-140 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-077-477

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Rico Battle, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-481

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Shyheem Penney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-077-487

A Bryco Arms Jennings 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Lewis Desmond James, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-077-524

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Darnell John Crawford, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Felon in Possession, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-554

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and an Aero Precision x15 5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 300 block of 56th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-077-680

Thursday, June 2, 2022

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of 2nd Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-077-706

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 1500 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-077-735

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in Unit block Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Colin Meady Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-077-795

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Wanyae Mekale Pittman, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-077-815

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-078-088

A Springfield Armory XD45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Deangelo Lorenzo Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle. CCN: 22-078-137

Friday, June 3, 2022

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-078-576

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Melvin Nathaniel Lee, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-078-601

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3100 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-078-731

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ricky Lynn Cloutterbuck, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-078-793

A Glock 35 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in East Capitol Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-078-872

Saturday, June 4, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Charlene Fields, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-079-098

A Taurus PT-145 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-079-173

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Rarkease Charles Bishop, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-079-191

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The follow person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-079-230

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-079-347

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Aaron Laqin Dandridge, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-079-371

Sunday, June 5, 2022

A Titan Tiger .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Damian Don-Cheav Evans, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. CCN: 22-079-436

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-079-650

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-079-729

A FEG Union PA-63 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Kwabena Marcellus Campbell, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-079-741

A Bryco Arms Jennings 59 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Terrell Battle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-079-757

A Beretta 950B.22 .22 caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX3 .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-079-782

A Smith & Wesson M&P 45 .45 caliber handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 22-079-810

Monday, June 6, 2022

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Corey Roberts, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-080-184

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Shaun Leroy Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-080-264

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Keith Dion Robin, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, and Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes. CCN: 22-080-279

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-080-302

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Melvin Tolar, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-080-307

A.40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Thomas Johnathan Zanders, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-080-387

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-080-442

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

