Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,966 in the last 365 days.

**UPDATE** Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide Offense: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been extradited, back to Washington, DC, in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:50 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

An autopsy was performed to determine the cause and manner of death. As a result, it was determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

 

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Ramon Gomez-Yanez, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Friday, May 13, 2022, members of the U.S. Border Patrol in Douglas, Arizona, apprehended 24-year-old Alvin Cruz-Garcia, of no fixed address.

 

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after going through the extradition process and pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Cruz-Garcia was charged with Second Degree Murder.

 

###

 

You just read:

**UPDATE** Wanted Suspect Apprehended in a Homicide Offense: 1500 Block of Ogden Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.