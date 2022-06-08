Williston Barracks / MISSING JUVENILE
CASE#: 22A1003530
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2022 @ 1942
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bolton, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person
MISSING: Austin MacArthur
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 7th, 2022 at approximately 1805 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks received a call of a missing juvenile, Austin MacArthur, reported by a parent. MacArthur was last seen on foot by MMU staff leaving the Mount Mansfield Union High School at approximately 1315 hours. MacArthur is described as 5’ 5” 210 lbs. with long brown hair, and blue eyes. If you have information regarding MacArthur’s whereabouts or have had recent contact with him please contact VSP Williston.