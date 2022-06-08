Submit Release
Williston Barracks / MISSING JUVENILE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A1003530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Nicole Twamley                         

STATION:     VSP Williston Barracks                

CONTACT#:  (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  06/07/2022  @ 1942

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bolton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

 

MISSING:  Austin MacArthur                                               

AGE:  16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bolton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7th, 2022 at approximately 1805 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks received a call of a missing juvenile, Austin MacArthur, reported by a parent. MacArthur was last seen on foot by MMU staff leaving the Mount Mansfield Union High School at approximately 1315 hours. MacArthur is described as 5’ 5” 210 lbs. with long brown hair, and blue eyes.  If you have information regarding MacArthur’s whereabouts or have had recent contact with him please contact VSP Williston.

 

 

