NEBRASKA, June 7 - Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Kathleen Kauth as Senator for Legislative District 31

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Kathleen Kauth of Omaha to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 31.

“Kathleen is an accomplished team builder who takes initiative to get things done,” said Gov. Ricketts. “She will work to strengthen public safety, control spending, and support small businesses in Nebraska. Her effectiveness as a leader and communicator will be valuable in the Legislature as Senators work together to grow Nebraska.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the citizens of District 31 in the Unicameral,” said Kauth. “I’m a firm believer in personal responsibility and civic engagement as essential ingredients of Nebraska’s success. As a State Senator, I’ll advocate for limited government and the growth of our state’s small businesses. With experience in mediation, I am skilled at getting people to talk with one another and come up with effective solutions.”

Kauth is the founder of K.T. Beck Enterprises, LLC, a mediation and conflict coaching firm in Omaha. She moved to Omaha with her husband and three boys in 2012. It was the family’s seventh relocation. They’ve chosen to make their home in Omaha due to Nebraska’s great schools, low crime, and emphasis on family values.

Kauth has provided volunteer leadership to numerous state and civic associations. She has served on the State of Nebraska’s Aging Advisory Committee and is currently on the Omaha City Charter Commission. She has been a member of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA) Foster Grandparents Advisory Board since 2017. She has also served in leadership capacities with the Omaha Senior Resources Group and Millard Community Schools.

Kauth is a graduate of Bettendorf High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology/Sociology and a Masters of Public Policy from the University of Northern Iowa. She also holds a graduate certificate in Gerontology from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Her appointment is effective June 7, 2022 until January 3, 2023. During the November 2022 regular general election, voters will elect a member of the Legislature for District 31 to serve the remainder of the unexpired term (from January 2023 to January 2025).

Kauth fills the vacancy created by the passing of Rich Pahls.

Video from today’s news conference is available by clicking here.