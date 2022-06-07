Silver Alert - Jason Frost ACTIVE

Jason Frost, 18-years-old, 5' 02", 100 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. Jason was last seen wearing a multi-colored Scooby-Doo hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, gray and black shoes with white soles. Jason left the area of Thunderbird Road and I-17, in Phoenix, on foot. Jason has autism and does not know his address or phone number. If you see Jason, please call 911 or contact Phoenix PD.
