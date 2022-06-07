Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye tested positive for COVID-19 and is exhibiting mild symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and received two booster shots. The Chief Justice will be working in isolation in accordance with state and local health guidelines, but will not participate in remote oral argument on Tuesday.
You just read:
Statement from California Supreme Court Clerk Jorge Navarrete
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.