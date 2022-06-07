Gordon McKernan and Others Partner to Support Juneteenth Celebration
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is a proud sponsor of Baton Rouge's annual Juneteenth Celebration.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baton Rouge personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has partnered with Louisiana State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and several other sponsors to support Baton Rouge’s annual Juneteenth Celebration at the BREC Gus Young Park on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m. This marks the first year that Juneteenth will be recognized as a Louisiana state holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the historical significance of June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned that they were free. This historical event took place more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and therefore marks an important milestone in American history.
Gordon McKernan and Rep. Marcelle have been good friends for years. A few years ago, Rep. Marcelle asked McKernan if his firm would sponsor the Juneteenth Celebration. McKernan has supported the event as a sponsor ever since.
McKernan and Rep. Marcelle joined local radio personality LaTangela last week for an interview to discuss their partnership and the Juneteenth Celebration. When asked about his law firm’s sponsorship of the event, McKernan said, “I’m happy to support it, and I’m thankful that Denise asked me to partner with it.”
The law firm remains hopeful that its patronage of the historical celebration may help to support, celebrate, and unify the community.
The event is free and open to the public and will include free food, games, speakers, giveaways, and music. American blues musician Kenny Neal, a recurring headliner for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, will perform at the event.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here