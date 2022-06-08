Ernst & Young Announces Byron Whetstone, CEO of American Direct, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Regional Award Finalist
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young Announces Byron Whetstone, CEO of American Direct, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Heartland Regional Award Finalist.
Selected by an independent panel of Judges comprised of Entrepreneur of the Year recipients, plus Civic and Community leaders,. this award recognizes “...the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world.”
“When It comes to protecting human life, failure is not an option”
Byron Whetstone, CEO of American Direct
Lenexa, Kansas based American Direct is both a contract hardware distributor, and an Access Control Platform owner that has National Commercial Integration capacity. They support projects from door openings to the technology systems that manage them.
With a keen eye on safety and security, American Direct strives to be the market’s most trusted provider of design, implementation, and analytics of total security solutions meant. to protect the lives of people where they live and work.
The Heartland regional finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced on June 9, 2022. All regional winners will then proceed to secondary round of consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards. Winners of this this award will be presented November 10-13 at the Strategic Growth Forum. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award winner will then move on to the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award which will be awarded in June 2023.
“Since its inception in 1986 in Milwaukee, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has grown into a global business awards program that is now in more than 60 countries and more than 145 cities around the world. Every year, country winners from around the world are inducted into the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Hall of Fame and vie for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year. The awards celebration is typically held in June in Monaco.” - https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/faq
