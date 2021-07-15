New leadership continues to transform and add value at American Direct
EINPresswire.com/ -- At American Direct, our associates are our number one priority. This past year has brought a lot of change and if we’ve learned anything, it’s that change has the potential to make us better. As part of that change, Eric Farley has been named as the new president of American Direct.
In the senior leadership role he will be leading the operation groups and have direct reporting responsibility for all business operations.
“I am honored to have accepted the role of President for American Direct Procurement in Lenexa, Kansas. American Direct is in its 29th year of operation and is one of the largest national distributors of commercial doors, frames and hardware. Additionally, we are a growing commercial access control integrator with our own software platform that can be tailored specifically to our clients' needs. I have been very impressed with the quality and passion of our team! Continuing to make American Direct the top choice for whom industry professionals want to work and eventually retire will be a focus of mine as we serve our customers. Additionally, I look forward to working with and learning from American Direct’s founder, Byron Whetstone, as we expand our business in the coming years.” – Eric Farley
Alongside American Direct’s new President, Brian Ashley has been named as the Sales Leader for the United States across all platforms.
“I have been fortunate to work for a company with a focus on Transformation," said Ashley. " American Direct’s core values are based in Innovation, Collaboration and Customer Service. These values are critical to ensuring success as we continue to redefine the industries and clients we serve to provide a true Total Security Solution tailored for every client.”
We continue to see American Direct as an innovator and industry leader and that path has only become clearer in 2021. Eric and Brian will continue to challenge the way we create and define value in this industry and we look forward to the skills, talents, abilities and leadership they will bring to their new roles.
