AccessNsite 7.9.23 Unleashes Significant Enterprise Level Performance Enhancements
Enterprise Level Performance Enhancements for AccessNsite version 7.9.23LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccessNsite by American Direct, a leading access control platform providing seamless systems integration, today announced multiple new features and capabilities which significantly enhance enterprise level performance of its software for higher education, hospitals and DOD clientele. Available immediately, AccessNsite 7.9.23 also includes numerous improvements that help administrators maintain their systems and manage credentials more efficiently.
Enterprise Level Performance Enhancements
- Improved access level search and assignment
- Improved responsiveness for search criteria adding simplified filter dialogs in many modules.
- Improved responsiveness for many modules and dialogs
- New CSV Import optimizations.
Mercury Naming Convention
All Mercury boards are now referenced within AccessNsite using the Mercury naming convention.
Badge Replacement
This new operation allows an administrator, before disabling a badge, to automatically copy all of its properties and apply them to a new badge.
Privilege Import/Export
Administrators may copy all of the privileges to or from any badge to another badge.
Access Level Assignment Date
Operators will now have greater versatility when managing access level assignments. Allows effective and expiration date assignments for a privilege specific to an individual badge.
"AccessNsite's unique architecture enables a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness for administrators at the enterprise level when managing credentials and access for thousands of records. This is particularly exciting for administrators in higher education, hospitals, or DOD, as they'll immediately benefit from this upgrade," said Jerry Glynn, Chief Information Officer.
The door is more than a frame, slab, and hardware. It is a dynamic digital ecosystem responsible for biometrics, card readers, video surveillance, and much more. American Direct offers a completely integrated solution at the door opening and beyond. Providing solutions as simple as door hardware installation and as complex as integrated electronic security systems, American Direct was the first to integrate Division 8 and Division 28 products and continues to lead the charge with innovative access control to provide customers with safe, efficient, and profitable spaces.
