Bill Nelson’s Red Noise “Art/Empire/Industry – The Complete Red Noise” 6CD Remastered Box Set Available August 26, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- • A NEW SIX DISC BOXED SET OF THE COMPLETE RECORDINGS MADE BY BILL NELSON’S RED NOISE – COMPRISING FOUR CDs AND TWO DVDs (NTSC/REGION FREE).
• FEATURING A NEWLY REMASTERED EDITION OF THE ALBUM ‘SOUND ON SOUND’, ALONG WITH NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AND NEW STEREO MIXES BY STEVEN WILSON.
• INCLUDES A PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED CONCERT RECORDED IN LEICESTER IN FEBRUARY 1979 NEWLY MIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MULTI-TRACK TAPES, PLUS BILL NELSON’S HOME DEMOS, ADDITIONAL SESSION TRACKS AND A BBC RADIO SESSION FROM 1979.
• WITH BONUS VIDEO CONTENT OF THE PROMOTIONAL VIDEO OF ‘REVOLT INTO STYLE’ AND A SESSION FILMED FOR BBC TV’S OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST IN 1979.
• INCLUDES A LAVISHLY-ILLUSTRATED BOOK WITH EXTENSIVE ESSAY BY BILL NELSON AND A FOREWORD BY STEVE WILSON, A FACSIMILE TOUR PROGRAMME, POSTER AND FOUR POSTCARDS.
Following the release of the album “Drastic Plastic” and tour, Bill Nelson disbanded Be-Bop Deluxe. Aware of the emergence of the New Wave artists and out of a desire to continually evolve, he announced the formation of Red Noise.
Working with co-producer John Leckie, Bill recorded a new wave masterpiece, a record that would influence a new generation of musicians with its intelligent and punchy material. “Sound On Sound” and the subsequent live shows would divide opinion of both fans and critics, but with the passage of time, the album is now regarded as one of Bill Nelson’s finest works.
This boxed set features the complete Red Noise recordings; the original album newly remastered by Steven Wilson from the original master tapes, along with stunning new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes.
The set also includes an outstanding complete live concert recorded in Leicester in 1979, newly mixed from the original 24-track tapes, a session recorded for BBC Radio One and a further Red Noise studio session from May 1979 plus a bonus CD of Bill Nelson’s home demos. The set also includes video material, including the video for “Revolt Into Style” and the band’s session for the BBC TV show “The Old Grey Whistle Test” from February 1979.
Track Listing:
DISC ONE
SOUND ON SOUND REMASTERED
1 Don’t Touch Me (I’m Electric)
2 For Young Moderns
3 Stop / Go / Stop
4 Furniture Music
5 Radar in My Heart
6 Stay Young
7 Out of Touch
8 A Better Home in the Phantom Zone
9 Substitute Flesh
10 The Atom Age
11 Art / Empire / Industry
12 Revolt into Style Bonus tracks
13 Wonder Toys That Last Forever
14 Acquitted by Mirrors (B-side of ‘Furniture Music’ EP)
15 Stay Young (BBC session 17.02.1979)
16 Furniture Music (BBC session 17.02.1979)
17 Don’t Touch Me (I’m Electric) (BBC session 17.02.1979)
18 Out of Touch (BBC session 17.02.1979)
DISC TWO
LIVE AT THE DE MONTFORT HALL, LEICESTER 1979
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
1 Don’t Touch Me (I’m Electric) (live)
2 For Young Moderns (live)
3 Furniture Music (live)
4 Out of Touch (live)
5 Stop-Go-Stop (live)
6 Atom Age (live)
7 Possession (live)
8 Superenigmatix (live)
9 Substitute Flesh (live)
10 Phantom Zone (live)
11 Radar in My Heart (live)
12 Art / Empire / Industry (live)
13 Revolt into Style (live)
14 Stay Young (live)
15 For Young Moderns (Encore) (live)
DISC THREE
SOUND ON SOUND NEW STEREO MIX
1 Don’t Touch Me (I’m Electric)
2 For Young Moderns
3 Stop / Go / Stop
4 Furniture Music
5 Radar in My Heart
6 Stay Young
7 Out of Touch
8 A Better Home in the Phantom Zone
9 Substitute Flesh
10 The Atom Age
11 Art / Empire / Industry
12 Revolt into Style Bonus tracks
13 Wonder Toys That Last Forever
14 Acquitted by Mirrors
15 My Light (previously unreleased) Recorded for the “Sound on Sound” sessions
16 Instantly Yours
17 Ideal Homes
18 Disposable
DISC FOUR
SOUND ON SOUND
96 kHz/24-BIT 5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX
NEW STEREO MIX ORIGINAL STEREO MIX
1 Don’t Touch Me (I’m Electric) (5.1 mix)
2 For Young Moderns (5.1 mix)
3 Stop / Go / Stop (5.1 mix)
4 Furniture Music (5.1 mix)
5 Radar in My Heart (5.1 mix)
6 Stay Young (5.1 mix)
7 Out of Touch (5.1 mix)
8 A Better Home in the Phantom Zone (5.1 mix)
9 Substitute Flesh (5.1 mix)
10 The Atom Age (5.1 mix)
11 Art / Empire / Industry (5.1 mix)
12 Revolt into Style (5.1 mix)
DISC FIVE
ADDITIONAL RED NOISE SESSIONS
96 kHz/24-BIT 5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIXES
NEW STEREO MIXES ORIGINAL STEREO MIXES
1 Wonder Toys That Last Forever (5.1 mix)
2 Acquitted by Mirrors (5.1 mix)
3 My Light (5.1 mix) Recorded for the “Sound on Sound” sessions
4 Instantly Yours (5.1 mix)
5 Ideal Homes (5.1 mix)
6 Disposable (5.1 mix)
RAK Studios, London May 1979
VIDEO CONTENT
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
1 Revolt into Style (Promotional video 1979)
2 Don’t Touch Me (I’m Electric) (BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test – 1979)
3 Furniture Music (BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test 1979)
4 Stay Young (BBC TV Old Grey Whistle Test 1979)
DISC SIX
BILL NELSON RED NOISE DEMOS 1978 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
1 Acquitted by Mirrors (demo)
2 For Young Moderns (demo) 3 Stop Go Stop (demo)
4 Furniture Music (demo)
5 Radar in My Heart (demo)
6 Stay Young (demo)
7 Out of Touch (demo)
8 A Better Home in the Phantom Zone (demo)
9 Substitute Flesh (demo)
10 The Atom Age (demo)
11 Revolt into Style (demo)
12 Waiting for the Night (demo)
13 My Light (demo)
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/bill-nelsons-red-noise-art-empire-industry-the-complete-red-noise-6cd-remastered-box-set/
Bill Nelson’s Dreamsville official website: https://www.billnelson.com/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com