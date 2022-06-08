Exhibit is pleased to present an exhibition of work by artist Brandon Reese opens June 8th through August 20th

Artwork "Neighbors" and "Home" hung on the wall above ceramic work "Smokey" "Tower" standing next to "Union" hung on wall. "Westward Expanse" made of glazed stoneware and walnut wood

Select new works (paintings, and sculpture) from artist Brandon Reese

TULSA, OK, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition of new work by artist, Brandon Reese. The show debuts June 8th via abersonexhibits.com. Exhibit by Aberson is located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105. Work is also online at abersonexhibits.com.

Originally from Manhattan, Kansas, Brandon Reese received his BFA in sculpture from the Kansas City Art Institute where he became proficient in bronze, cast iron, steel, wood and ceramics. While in Kansas City, he apprenticed with Jim Leedy until pursuing a graduate degree specializing in ceramics at Bowling Green State University. There, Reese had the privilege of working with master ceramicist Jun Kaneko, whose large scale pieces can be seen all over the world, including a public exhibition which lined Park Avenue in Manhattan in 2008. Reese’s talents did not go unnoticed as he worked with noteworthy artists like Kaneko, Don Reitz and Peter Voulkos so early in his career. While at Bowling Green, he focused on salt and wood firing for creating unusual and varied surfaces on each sculpture. His focus on experimentation and varying techniques relates to his belief that the best part of life is the process, “My art wears the fingerprints, cuts, dents and other texturing as a roadmap and documentation of its creation.”

This particular exhibition Brandon focussed on the notion of togetherness.

More than ever, the world, the nations, the cities, our communities, neighborhoods and families and friends are coming together to try and stop this virus. Whenever we come together we strengthen ourselves by uniting with others. When we bring our unique perspective and gifts, we become more than the sum of all the pieces. People are finding new ways to connect and to be together during this time of physical separation. My hope is when it is over we will have discovered a new togetherness - one more soulful and less frenzied.



Reese works primarily with stoneware and porcelain. His most recent pieces combine salt glazed stoneware and reclaimed native wood. Reese’s work is predominantly known for its organic, familiar forms created in a variety of methods and at such large scales that the pieces push the traditional boundaries of ceramic art. When confronted with one of his textural monolithic structures, it is impossible to avoid the architectural associations that the forms bring about.

For further information please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).