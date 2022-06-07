Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 07, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 7, 2022

Convened at 12 NOON

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Pam DeLissio.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Mike Driscoll, State Representative of the 173rd Legislative District, effective June 9, 2022. 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1560

HB 2051

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1560

HB 2051

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 208     State Government

HR 209     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 210     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 1826   Judiciary

 

HB 2429   Education

 

HB 2617   Urban Affairs

 

HB 2625   State Government

HB 2626   Health

HB 2627   Health

HB 2628   Health

HB 2629   Health

HB 2630   Transportation

HB 2631   Transportation

HB 2632   Transportation

HB 2633   State Government

 

HB 2635   Consumer Affairs

HB 2636   Judiciary

HB 2637   Transportation

HB 2638   Transportation

HB 2639   Education

HB 2640   Finance

HB 2641   Consumer Affairs

HB 2642   Judiciary

HB 2643   Labor and Industry

HB 2644   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2645   Finance

HB 2646   Education

HB 2647   State Government

 

HB 2660   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1780      To Appropriations

HB 2125      To Appropriations

HB 2157      To Appropriations

HB 2405      To Appropriations

HB 2406      To Appropriations

HB 2408      To Appropriations

HB 2409      To Appropriations

HB 2410      To Appropriations

HB 2411      To Appropriations

SB 932         To Appropriations

SB 933         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1155      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1958      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2485      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2585      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2644      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 1709      From Finance as Amended

HB 2640      From Finance as Committed

HB 2645      From Finance as Amended

SB 347         From Finance as Amended

SB 562         From Finance as Committed

HB 1560      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2051      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2633      From State Government as Amended

SB 982         From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1151

HB 1693

HB 1741

HB 1952

HB 2042

HB 2048

HB 2254

HB 2407     

HB 2493     

HB 2580     

HB 2586     

HB 2599

HR 117

SB 480

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1151

HB 1693

HB 1741

HR 117

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 07, 2022

