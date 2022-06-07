Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 07, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 7, 2022

Convened at 12 NOON

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Pam DeLissio.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Mike Driscoll, State Representative of the 173rd Legislative District, effective June 9, 2022.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1560

HB 2051

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1560

HB 2051

Bills Referred

HR 208 State Government

HR 209 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 210 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1826 Judiciary

HB 2429 Education

HB 2617 Urban Affairs

HB 2625 State Government

HB 2626 Health

HB 2627 Health

HB 2628 Health

HB 2629 Health

HB 2630 Transportation

HB 2631 Transportation

HB 2632 Transportation

HB 2633 State Government

HB 2635 Consumer Affairs

HB 2636 Judiciary

HB 2637 Transportation

HB 2638 Transportation

HB 2639 Education

HB 2640 Finance

HB 2641 Consumer Affairs

HB 2642 Judiciary

HB 2643 Labor and Industry

HB 2644 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2645 Finance

HB 2646 Education

HB 2647 State Government

HB 2660 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1780 To Appropriations

HB 2125 To Appropriations

HB 2157 To Appropriations

HB 2405 To Appropriations

HB 2406 To Appropriations

HB 2408 To Appropriations

HB 2409 To Appropriations

HB 2410 To Appropriations

HB 2411 To Appropriations

SB 932 To Appropriations

SB 933 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1958 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2485 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2585 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2644 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 1709 From Finance as Amended

HB 2640 From Finance as Committed

HB 2645 From Finance as Amended

SB 347 From Finance as Amended

SB 562 From Finance as Committed

HB 1560 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2051 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2633 From State Government as Amended

SB 982 From State Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1151

HB 1693

HB 1741

HB 1952

HB 2042

HB 2048

HB 2254

HB 2407

HB 2493

HB 2580

HB 2586

HB 2599

HR 117

SB 480

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1151

HB 1693

HB 1741

HR 117

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.