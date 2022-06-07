Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 07, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 7, 2022
Convened at 12 NOON
Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Pam DeLissio.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Mike Driscoll, State Representative of the 173rd Legislative District, effective June 9, 2022.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1560
HB 2051
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1560
HB 2051
Bills Referred
HR 208 State Government
HR 209 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 210 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1826 Judiciary
HB 2429 Education
HB 2617 Urban Affairs
HB 2625 State Government
HB 2626 Health
HB 2627 Health
HB 2628 Health
HB 2629 Health
HB 2630 Transportation
HB 2631 Transportation
HB 2632 Transportation
HB 2633 State Government
HB 2635 Consumer Affairs
HB 2636 Judiciary
HB 2637 Transportation
HB 2638 Transportation
HB 2639 Education
HB 2640 Finance
HB 2641 Consumer Affairs
HB 2642 Judiciary
HB 2643 Labor and Industry
HB 2644 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2645 Finance
HB 2646 Education
HB 2647 State Government
HB 2660 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1780 To Appropriations
HB 2125 To Appropriations
HB 2157 To Appropriations
HB 2405 To Appropriations
HB 2406 To Appropriations
HB 2408 To Appropriations
HB 2409 To Appropriations
HB 2410 To Appropriations
HB 2411 To Appropriations
SB 932 To Appropriations
SB 933 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1155 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1958 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2426 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2485 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2585 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2528 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2644 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 1709 From Finance as Amended
HB 2640 From Finance as Committed
HB 2645 From Finance as Amended
SB 347 From Finance as Amended
SB 562 From Finance as Committed
HB 1560 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2051 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2633 From State Government as Amended
SB 982 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 844
HB 845
HB 1151
HB 1693
HB 1741
HB 1952
HB 2042
HB 2048
HB 2254
HB 2407
HB 2493
HB 2580
HB 2586
HB 2599
HR 117
SB 480
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1151
HB 1693
HB 1741
HR 117
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.