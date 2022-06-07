GlobalAir.com Airport Resource Center gets new look, updated tools for pilots
GlobalAir.com, the industry leader for business and general aviation online, is announcing a top-to-bottom redesign and overhaul of its Airport Resource Center.
The user interface and responsiveness of the site are fresh and modern. Pilots and flight department dispatchers alike will love this.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalAir.com, the industry leader for business and general aviation information online, is announcing a top-to-bottom redesign and overhaul of its Airport Resource Center.
— Elisa Carrithers
More than 325,000 people use GlobalAir.com each month. The Airport Resource Center helps them locate accurate aviation fuel prices, FBO and aviation business information, aviation weather and FAA airport data, among other features.
“We have taken a critical resource for the flying community and have made it even more useful,” said GlobalAir.com CFO Elisa Carrithers. “The user interface and responsiveness of the site are fresh and modern. Pilots and flight department dispatchers alike will love this.”
Launched 20 years ago, the innovative Airport Resource Center has helped pilots and flight departments make better decisions about flight routes and to save money on aircraft fuel.
New features in the GlobalAir.com Airport Resource Center
Among the new features added to the site is targeted mapping, which zooms in at ground level on precise locations of FBOs, a tremendous tool for dispatchers and flight departments. This helps better find your way around an airport on the ground when signage might not be clear or up to date.
The overall layout is faster and more intuitive, with an entirely new look and feel that better reflects the overall GlobalAir.com branding.
“We built this with dispatchers in mind,” Carrithers said. “Of all the options out there, ours is the most up to date and most robust. We have been ahead of the curve for more than two decades and we will continue to be so in the years to come.”
Also new to the Airport Resource Center is a tab for users to find local attractions near an airport.
“In our research, we heard from a lot of pilots who wanted the ability to find nearby attractions they could visit during the periods they might be waiting to fly a client,” Carrithers said.
Relevant news articles about airports and FBOs, produced by the GlobalAir.com aviation news team, can now be found on the Airport Resource Center main page.
Users now have the ability to comment on and review FBOs, and FBOs are able to respond to comments.
The site was updated in 2021 so FBOs can now report SAF fuel prices. As part of the redesign, SAF prices are now included in the interactive tool showcasing the Top-10 lowest FBO fuel prices in the United States.
Other new improvements in the GlobalAir.com Airport Resource Center
In addition to the new features on the site, many of the existing tools and features have been enhanced, updated and improved. The Flight Time Calculator, which helps pilots and flight crews determine the time and distance between legs on their flights, has been revamped.
The tab on airports offering nearby restaurant, hotel and golf course information has been updated, along with the mapping of FBOs, with pinpoints directly over the FBO facilities so pilots and other users can find them more easily.
The directory of aviation businesses at a specific airport is also more prominently listed.
The FBO fuel locator map has also been modified. It is a tool that allows users to choose a nautical-mile radius around an airport to compare surrounding 100LL, SAF and jet fuel prices.
“Our effort to overhaul our Airport Resource Center into a more helpful, and more nimble tool for the aviation community underlines our commitment to deliver the best product possible to our friends throughout the aviation community,” Carrithers said.
Elisa Carrithers - GlobalAir.com
GlobalAir
+1 888-236-4309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other